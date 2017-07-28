Karen Sypher released today

Karen Sypher (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The woman sentenced to seven years in prison for trying to extort cash, cars, and a house from Rick Pitino is now a free woman.

According to federal authorities, Karen Sypher's release date is today.



Sypher was convicted of lying to the FBI, retaliating against a witness, and extortion in 2011.

Officials say she was forcing Pitino to give her money and other items -- in return for silence -- on her allegations that he raped her twice in 2003, including once at a Louisville restaurant.

