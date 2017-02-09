WHAS
Juveniles killed in Meade County crash

WHAS11.com Staff , WHAS 10:30 AM. EST February 09, 2017

MEADE CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – Two juveniles were killed in a crash on Highway 1239, near Siroco Road, on Feb. 8.

The juveniles were ages 1 and 3.

KSP’s Jeff Gregory said more information will be released Thursday afternoon.

