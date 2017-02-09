Close Juveniles killed in Meade County crash WHAS11.com Staff , WHAS 10:30 AM. EST February 09, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST MEADE CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – Two juveniles were killed in a crash on Highway 1239, near Siroco Road, on Feb. 8.The juveniles were ages 1 and 3.KSP’s Jeff Gregory said more information will be released Thursday afternoon. (© 2017 WHAS) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Police: Husband, wife dead in murder-suicide State of the Commonwealth Address Laura's Law denied hearing in Ind. Community at odds with Madison school board Kids support fast food worker after racism Western HS asst. principal cited for assault Bald Eagle rescued in Carroll County. Proffitt Report: JCPS safe haven 7 day forecast 2/8/17 Local day care at odds with church More Stories What do Europeans think of Muslim immigration?… Feb. 9, 2017, 11:27 a.m. Gov. Bevin warns tough decisions to come during… Feb. 8, 2017, 11:41 p.m. Winter weather grounds, delays thousands of flights… Feb. 9, 2017, 7:52 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs