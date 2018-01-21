Juvenile charged in 2016 Parkland murder transferred to Metro Corrections

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two years ago, 16-year-old Jayjuan Taylor was facing murder charges as an adult.

Today, still facing those same charges, Taylor turned 18 and was transferred from the Louisville Youth Detention Center to Metro Corrections.

Taylor is accused of killing 50-year-old Donald Hester back in October 2016.

The shooting happened on Greenwood Avenue in the Parkland neighborhood.

Investigators say that Taylor found Hester trying to steal his motorcycle and pulled out a gun to stop him.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, Hester lunged at Taylor and he fired his gun, hitting him in the chest.

Taylor is charged with murder, tampering with evidence and possession of a handgun by a minor.

His next court date is Jan. 31.

