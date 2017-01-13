Justin Thomas becomes youngest to shoot 59

HONOLULU, HI - JANUARY 11: Justin Thomas of the United States plays a shot during the Pro-Am Tounament prior to the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2017 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) (Photo: Sam Greenwood, 2017 Getty Images)

(USA Today) -- Justin Thomas is getting pretty good at closing out a tournament.

He’s not too shabby at starting one, either.

Thomas, four days removed from winning the year-opening SBS Tournament of Champions in Maui, eagled the first hole Thursday in the opening round of the Sony Open at the Waialae Country Club in Oahu.

Then he kept going low.

With an eagle on the final hole from 14 feet, 11 inches, Thomas became the seventh player — and the youngest — to shoot 59 in PGA Tour history. After he drove his tee shot on the ninth hole into a bunker, Thomas knocked a 5-iron onto the green and polished off his round with his 24th putt.

Thomas, 23, who rose to a career-high No. 12 in the official world golf rankings with his win last week, is trying to join Ernie Els as the only players to win both Hawaii tournaments in a single season.

Starting on the 10th hole, Thomas drove his tee shot 315 yards and then holed out from the fairway from 34 yards for a 2. After a bogey on the 11th, he made five birdies and finished with a 6-under-par 29 on his opening nine holes.

Then he made birdies on the 1st and 2nd – running his streak to five in a row – and then birdied the 4th hole. After narrowly missing birdie putts on the 6th and 7th, he buried a 10-footer for par on the 8th before making eagle for his 59 on the ninth.

"The coolest part for me was how excited they were for me on 18," Thomas said. "To do that with two of your best friends out here and two of your friends that you played with for so long ... those are people that I'm going to be playing with and hanging out with for the next 20, 25 years out here. I'll have that on them for now but that was a lot of fun."

Jim Furyk is one of the others to shoot 59. He is also the only player shoot 58.





Justin Thomas becomes the seventh player in PGA TOUR history to break 60.

Last week despite a major stumble on the 69th hole, Thomas kept his wits about him and delivered the signature shot of the week to win for the third time in his career. He had a 5-shot lead with five holes to play but snapped his approach on the par-5 15th into a hazard and walked off with a double-bogey 7 and just a 1-shot lead. But on the 71st hole, he hit an 8-iron from more than 200 yards to 3 feet and made the birdie putt and went on to win.

Thomas is the only player with two wins in the 2016-17 wraparound season, having won the 2016 CIMB Classic in Malaysia. He won his first Tour title in the 2015-16 CIMB Classic.

“I felt very comfortable,” Thomas said about his back-nine in the final round last week. “Even the double on 15, I really didn't feel like it was from nerves. It was just a bad swing. … So I wasn't going to let one shot change my mindset or change the fact that I knew that I was playing well and hitting it really well.”

An eagle ... for 59 ... BANG!



What a show from @JustinThomas34!!

