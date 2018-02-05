Jury recommends sentencing for Lloyd Hammond

Lloyd Hammond in court on Feb. 2.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The jury has recommended a sentence of 65 years in Lloyd Hammond’s case.

This is how the number break down:

Wanton murder: 35 years, Facilitation: 5 years, Burglary: 15 years, Unlawful imprisonment: 5 years, Retaliation: 5 years

Hammond’s formal sentencing will be determined by a judge on April 10.

