Jury recommends sentencing for Lloyd Hammond

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The jury has recommended a sentence of 65 years in Lloyd Hammond’s case.
This is how the number break down:
Wanton murder: 35 years, Facilitation: 5 years, Burglary: 15 years, Unlawful imprisonment: 5 years, Retaliation: 5 years
Hammond’s formal sentencing will be determined by a judge on April 10.
