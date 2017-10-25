Jurich's legal counsel to address allegations made by UofL

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The legal counsel for former UofL Athletic Director Tom Jurich will address the media and discuss allegations in UofL’s letter of termination to Jurich at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Jurich’s lawyers said on Tuesday that UofL’s termination letter was “an attempt to smear the reputation of Tom Jurich."

UofL Interim President Greg Postel's termination letter said Jurich was responsible for promoting "zero tolerance" for infractions and that over the years Jurich failed to do so. Postel goes on to say Jurich failed to supervise head coaches and demonstrated ineffective management, divisive leadership, unprofessional conduct, and lack of collegiality.

Click here to read each letter from Jurich's legal counsel and Postel.

Jurich's legal counsel will be addressing the media at 3:30 p.m.

Jurich's termination happened after the FBI announced they were investigating corruption and fraud across the country involving multiple college basketball programs. One of the programs included the UofL men's basketball program.

