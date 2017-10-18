Jurich firing: What's next?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – State of the art fields and facilities full of successful teams and hardworking coaches.



“All those things will be how he is remembered and I think rightfully so,” Bob Valvano, Louisville ESPN Radio host, said.



After nearly 20 years on the job, the University of Louisville Board of Trustees voted to fire athletic director Tom Jurich. For 15 of those years, Valvano has worked closely with the athletic department.

“It wasn't the end of the story because it seems like there's no end to this story but this is certainly the end to this particular chapter of it,” Valvano said.



Even though Jurich's fate has been decided by the board, a statement from his attorneys signals he may file a lawsuit, saying in part "Tom has instructed us to vigorously defend his rights and reputation under his long-standing contract with the University of Louisville."



“There's going to be lawyers, lawyers, lawyers. On the other side as what you said, life goes on. I mean they're going to be playing basketball for real soon in a couple weeks,” Valvano said.



Valvano says with possible litigation, an ongoing NCAA investigation and FBI investigation, this story will continue. But as the Cards prepare to take the court this season, this is a step in the right direction.



“I think that people are looking for this…they just want a little bit of closure,” he said.



The legacy of Jurich sitting on former industrial sites, now the gems of the school and proof that life and athletics is moving on at UofL.

The board said Jurich was fired “with cause” but cited pending litigation as to why they couldn't get into those details. Valvano says that's something many fans are demanding--what is the cause? And many fans are frustrated because they don't have those answers.

