July births at Louisville hospital the most in 10 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A maternity ward at the University of Louisville Hospital had its busiest month in 10 years.
The university says in a news release that 200 babies were born at the hospital's Center for Women & Infants in July.
CWI Director Libby Smith says the high number is a testament to the many birthing options and high-quality care provided by the hospital.
The last time the center had that many deliveries was 211 babies in July 2007.
