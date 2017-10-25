Judge says Kentucky still must pay fees in gay marriage case

(Photo: KVUE)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A federal judge says Kentucky taxpayers still owe nearly $225,000 in legal fees and court costs to the couples who sued a county clerk for refusing to issue marriage licenses because of her opposition to same-sex marriage.



U.S. District Judge David Bunning had previously ruled in the couples' favor in July. But Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin asked Bunning to reconsider. The Lexington Herald Leader reports Bunning denied Bevin's request on Monday. Bunning wrote that Bevin fell "woefully short" of convincing him.



The case involves Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis, who spent five days in jail in 2015 for defying a court order to issue the licenses. Davis ultimately issued the licenses. The state legislature then changed the law to remove clerks' names from the licenses.

