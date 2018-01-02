Judge removes David Yates from Youth Explorer case

Councilman David Yates (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Metro Council President and attorney David Yates was removed from LMPD's Youth Explorer case alleging sexual abuse by officers.

Judge Judith McDonald-Burkman disqualified him Tuesday morning, according to WHAS11's partners at The Courier-Journal.

County Attorney Mike O'Connell argued to remove Yates from the case, saying he couldn't sue the city and stand to personally profit while serving on Metro Council.

Yates said he sought ethics guidance before filing the lawsuit. Yates represented a former scout who claimed he was raped while in the program by former officers Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood. The suit further claims the abuse was concealed by department officials.

Yates did not want to comment when WHAS11 spoke to him earlier Tuesday.

WHAS11's Ana Rivera talked to the other attorney who was working with Yates on this case and he said the following:

NEW: Since @CMDavidYates has been removed as lead council in the Explorer case, @Tadthomaslaw will become lead council moving forward. He says they are “disappointed” that this happened but “not totally shocked.” @WHAS11 — Ana Rivera (@WHAS11Ana) January 2, 2018

