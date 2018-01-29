Judge: New charges in murder case are 'vindictive'

Kevin Hardin and Jeffery Clark (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A win tonight for two men who say they were wrongfully convicted in the murder of a young woman in Meade County.



A judge has now issued an order saying new charges brought against Keith Hardin and Jeff Clark were a vindictive prosecution.

After the men were granted a new trial in their 1995 murder convictions for the death of Rhonda Warford, prosecutors brought new charges against the men of kidnapping and perjury.



In the judge's order earlier this month, he says those new charges should be dismissed because they were in retaliation of the men getting a new trial.



The men are set to head back to court next month in that re-trial.

