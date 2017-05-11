WHAS
Judge: Group home resident charged in slaying is incompetent

Associated Press , WHAS 11:27 AM. EDT May 11, 2017

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - A judge says a man charged with killing a caretaker at the Kentucky group home where he lived is incompetent to stand trial.

The News-Enterprise (http://bit.ly/2r3RT7p) reports Thursday that the prosecutor and defense attorney agreed with the recent ruling in the murder case against 32-year-old Lindale Cunningham. He was charged in January with fatally stabbing 66-year-old Sally Berry at the ResCare home in Elizabethtown.

The ruling comes after Cunningham was evaluated at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center. Defense attorney Jessica Schulte had requested the evaluation, saying her client has been diagnosed with mental health issues including autism.

Prosecutor Eric Carr said he filed a motion Wednesday for an additional evaluation to have Cunningham placed in a state facility. He said the criminal charge will be dismissed after Carr is placed.

