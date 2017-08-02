Judge dismisses charges against state lawmaker

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A judge has dismissed criminal charges against a Republican state representative in Kentucky.



Rep. Wesley Morgan was arrested in April and charged with illegally transporting alcoholic beverages across county lines. Morgan owns five liquor stores in central Kentucky and said he was transporting product between his stores.



At the time, state law banned carrying alcohol across county lines without a transporter's license. Morgan tried to change that law to exempt liquor store owners during the legislative session earlier this year. His bill did not pass. But another bill sponsored by a fellow Republican lawmaker did pass.



The new law took effect July 1, about two months after Morgan was arrested. Judge William Hammonds ruled Morgan could take advantage of the new law. Hammonds said the old law was "antiquated."

