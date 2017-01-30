Judge: Deadly crash suspect a 'danger to the community'

Chad Erdley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Louisville judge called the suspect in a deadly weekend crash a “danger to the community” Monday morning, after reading the long list of charges filed against him.

Chad Erdley, 43, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of murder, seven counts of assault and wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, DUI, tampering with physical evidence, promoting contraband, and possession of a controlled substance. The judge denied his request for home incarceration, ordering his bond to remain $250,000 full cash.

LMPD said Erdley was driving too fast when he lost control of his car early Sunday morning, crashing into a crowd of people standing in line for a food truck outside La Movida nightclub on Old 3rd Street Rd.

“It was like a bomb went off, it was chaos. There were just people everywhere. People were laying on the ground, people were running across the street, people were giving CPR – it was just crazy,” described Christina Logsdon, a bartender who works across the street at O’Dollys.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said Jennie Burton, 45, of Louisville, and an unidentified man died at the scene. Officials are not releasing the male victim’s name pending family notification.

Seven others were rushed to University Hospital with injuries that police described as “non-life threatening.”

A shoeless Erdley told officers he was not the driver of the crashed car, but witnesses identified him as the driver and officers found his shoes inside the wrecked car, according to the arrest report. Police said Erdley admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana before the crash. Officers noted that Erdley had slurred speech, smelled like alcohol, and fell asleep several times in the back of a police car.

Court records show Erdley spent much of his early adult life tangled in the judicial system for a number of drug and alcohol-related crimes, but in recent years, he had fewer problems with the law. His most recent intoxication offense dates back to a 2004 misdemeanor conviction for public intoxication.

Erdley is due back in court Feb. 9 at 9 a.m

