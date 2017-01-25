Judge Burke: Metro Corrections errors jeopardize safety of the community

Judge Burke (photo: Court video)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A local judge says she's fed up with leadership at Metro Corrections, and now she's ordering that they appear in her courtroom for answers.

Judge Burke cited 16 separate cases where Metro Corrections failed to release inmates in a timely manner, made them miss court dates, and even released the wrong person.



In her findings, she says their actions jeopardized the safety of the community, and a case last Thursday may have been the straw that broke the camel’s back.

When Judge Stephanie Pearce Burke called Meagan Jackson's case last Thursday it appeared to be another day on the bench, but Jackson wasn't there according to Attorney James Puszczewicz because Metro Corrections wouldn't honor the Judge's order.

"It was over a week or close to a week after the order had been issued, and I verified it had been received by corrections,” said Puszczewicz. “She met with them, and they said you have no release."



Puszczewicz says he followed the paper trail to Metro Corrections, but they claimed the judge hadn't sent in the paperwork.



"There's a commitment order, and there's a release order,” said Judge Burke. “What happened is they don't give them so I give them a specific paper order."



"I don't know what their thought process is, but their focus should be on seeking the information from the judge, and then following what the judge says regardless of what they think about it,” said Puszczewicz.



Fed up by all the red tape, Judge Burke is now ordering the Metro Corrections leadership into her courtroom to try and get some answers.



"They want to blame it on you,” said Puszczewicz.

“No, this is happening non-stop,” said Judge Burke. “It's happened to me like 25 times. It clogs the docket. That's why I give them the other order."



"It's refreshing,” said Puszczewicz. “I think it's what she should be doing. If you're not following the judge's order, it's up to the judge to do something about that. If you don't, I'm not sure what the judge in the court room is for."

We reached out to leadership at Metro Corrections who declined comment on the matter today, but said they would answer all questions at tomorrow's hearing.

(© 2017 WHAS)