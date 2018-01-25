JTown Attorney accused of threatening man over social media

Facebook threats from Schuyler Olt (Photo: facebook)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Jeffersontown City Attorney told WHAS11 News he is sorry on Thursday, after being accused of threatening former UofL football player Chris Thieneman.

“It was a mistake on my part, I regret it,” said Schuyler Olt.

It was a comment he said he wishes he never typed. He wrote, in part, “You may be a foot taller than me and a hundred pounds heavier, but if you paint your broad brush against the officers I work with, I’ll do my d***** level best to break your neck.”

“I own it, I did it, I'm sorry, I'm human and I want to learn from it,” he explained.

Thieneman took the screenshots to the Hall of Justice and filed a no-contact order against Olt.

“He absolutely threatened me with my life and it upset my wife, it scared my wife, and I promised her I would do something about it, and that's what I'm here today to do,” Thieneman said.

“He has nothing to fear from me and I want him to know that,” Olt responded.



It started when Thieneman posted a picture of an article titled from WHAS11 news partner, The Courier-Journal, titled 'Police must root out racist officers’ with the comment ‘You are spot on, every word.’ The article focused on former Prospect Assistant Police Chief Todd Shaw, who is accused of sending racist messages to an LMPD recruit, but Olt felt Thieneman was calling all police officers bad.



“It struck me very deeply, struck my heart and I responded not as a city attorney but as a human being and it was not appropriate, it simply wasn't appropriate,” Olt told WHAS 11 News.



“There are good cops and there are bad cops, and I should not have to worry about the good cops coming after me because I respond to bad ones,” Thieneman fired back.



Thieneman said he's asking the Jeffersontown Mayor to fire him.



“I would like to ask the mayor, ‘how can you allow this man to continue to work for you? He represents you, you should have him resign, or fire him,’” Thieneman explained.



“I want to move forward, and I certainly do not have any intention to resign, I have intention to reform, but um, I want to grow,” Olt responded.

Olt offered a public apology through social media, but Thieneman does not believe it’s sincere.

WHAS11 News reached out to the Jeffersontown Mayor’s Office but has not heard a response.

