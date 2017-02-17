IMPACT: Jonathan's story

It’s really not what I expected.

There was so much change happening in my life. I had just taken a job with WHAS in Louisville Kentucky, my wife was 5 months pregnant, and we were uprooting and starting over. After 19 years of living in Missouri, everything was changing.

There were days I thought we might be crazy. Most people who work in news rent, but we decided to buy a fixer-upper. At 5 months pregnant most women are picking out nursery colors, but I had my wife packing boxes.

The move was more jarring than I expected. I was leaving so much behind. In some ways, it was like I was creating a new identity. I had to start over with everything.

I expected people to ask us questions. Why did we move with a baby on the way? Was now a good time to buy a big money pit of a home? What I didn’t expect was the response we would get from complete strangers when they found out we were moving to West Louisville.

It wasn’t that we didn’t know much about the area we were moving to. I work in news – I know my way around a “uniform crime report.” I also knew West Louisville is predominately black, and we would be a minority. That’s part of why we were moving.

My wife and I grew up in white suburbia. We’ve lived “white privilege” from birth. When we closed the door on our moving truck and pulled away from our little ranch home with tears in our eyes, we longed for one thing –change. We wanted to live outside of our comfort zone. I’ve never been good with change, but I also know how important it is for personal growth.

My wife had done a lot of research on West Louisville. We saw the crime, but we also saw a glimmer of hope. People trying so hard to make a difference. That’s what we focused on. Our goal has never been to bring a big grand solution to the West End. We simply want to jump on board with the good people already working to make their neighborhood better.

After living out of boxes and a storage unit for close to two months, moving day came. I pulled our UHaul into the Chickasaw neighborhood, a little apprehensive. What if I’m not welcome? What if they don’t understand why we’re here? Will they think we just want to take advantage of cheap real-estate and “whitewash” the neighborhood?





Chickasaw area (WHAS11)

Moving was easier in a town full of family. When we left Missouri, I had five brothers and a whole church to help us pack. On this end, I had a pregnant wife and my poor in-laws who had to help me load in and out of the truck. We did alright until we reached the back of the truck where our buffet and giant trunk had been waiting. I could see my father-in-law had lifted about all he could. That’s when I heard my neighbor call from around the corner of the truck, “Can I help you carry anything?”

I don’t think he had any idea how much I needed help right then. It was more than help moving furniture, it was a promise that we weren’t alone. I never had a problem moving anything. I had my five brothers all in the same town. Now for the first time, my family wasn’t going to be enough. I needed neighbors. I needed friends in a way I’d never experienced.

I’ve lived in a lot of neighborhoods and had a lot of neighbors. I can think of four right now that I really ever knew. Everyone else I would just see as they pulled into their garage. They weren’t rude – they just had a lot going on.

Chickasaw was different. The typical small talk with neighbors soon wasn’t small talk. We’d sit in our front yard and talk till the sun went down. Our neighbors from both sides came over for a pit fire. They watched our dog. When our daughter was born, they came to visit us in the hospital. When the power died, they offered us candles. On Christmas day we were invited to a family dinner and sent home with a gift.

We’re different. Just the fact that we’re white makes us stick out. You wouldn’t know it. No one questioned our motives, or why we had moved to West Louisville. Our street is a special street. It’s part neighborhood, part family, all love. We were welcomed with open arms. I couldn’t imagine a better place to live.

This is our reality. This is what we experience every day, but it’s not what the rest of the world sees.

Our neighbors didn’t question our decision, everyone else did.

A woman at a restaurant asked where we lived. When we said West Louisville she visibly jumped back. Her friend started laughing. She thought we were joking.

My hairdresser asked if we knew what we were getting into. When she got a license her dad told her not to drive past 9th street. Now she’s an adult but says she still hasn’t broken that rule.

I’ve gotten that from everyone—gas station attendants, physicians, strangers. I always have to repeat myself several times. Yes, I live in the West End. Yes, we moved there on purpose.

They don’t know. They don’t know what it’s like to live on my street. They don’t know about our sweet little community full of vibrant wonderful people.

Perception is a powerful weapon. Combine that with fear of the unknown, and it’s not surprising people don’t know the true West Louisville.

That’s why I want to change the dialog. I really don’t have the answers for West Louisville. I don’t know how to stop the crime. I don’t know how to get large stores to believe in us. My goal is to get one person to believe in us, who might get one more person to believe in us. Maybe if enough people see past the crime stats, they can help us find the answers. Maybe their belief in us can fund and shape the ideas and movements that are already being started by people who live in and love West Louisville.

Perception changes everything. I’ve known that for a long time. I’ll leave you with some of the lyrics to one of my favorite songs growing up.

“Why can’t you see that freedom is sometimes simply another perspective away? Who could you be if your lens was changed for a moment, would you still be the same?” – Kutless

