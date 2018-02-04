Joke about rape lands KSP in hot water

(Photo: KSP Twitter)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky State Police are being called out on social media after tweet joking about rape made its rounds during the Super Bowl.

The tweet, published just before 7 p.m. read, “Enjoy watching Rob Gronkowski (TE) play but if you drink and drive…your tight end may end up in jail!” Underneath the post was an animated image of soap on a rope dropping to the ground which is code for a man making himself vulnerable to rape.

The tweet was removed around 8:45 p.m.

Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes caught wind of the tweet and immediately responded.

“Rape & sexual assault are not joking matters. Citizens expect & deserve better of law enforcement. An apology to victims everywhere from @kystatepolice is needed.”

KSP continues tweeting about the Super Bowl and didn’t make any other references to the deleted tweet.

