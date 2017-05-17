Jennifer Lawrence: Not sorry for pole dancing caught on video

(USA Today)--Jennifer Lawrence thumbed her nose at the tabloid media and the internet — again — on Wednesday after a blurry video surfaced of the global movie star drunkenly pole-dancing in a bar in Vienna, Austria.

Radar, the online website of the supermarket tab National Enquirer, published what it called the "bombshell world exclusive" video early Wednesday, showing a dark nightclub and a woman crawling around on all fours, dancing at a stripper pole, taking off her top and generally carrying on with male onlookers.

It wasn't immediately clear from the video that the woman was Lawrence. But Radar seemed shocked — shocked! — that "America's sweetheart," as it termed the Oscar-winning Lawrence, could be caught wearing only a bra for "scandalous dancing,” cutting loose "like a low-rent gogo dancer in a Euro-trash strip club."

But Lawrence, 26, was not scandalized about her antics on April 27 at the Beverly Hills Club in Vienna, where she has been working on a movie, Red Sparrow, a Cold War thriller in which she plays a ballerina-turned-spy.

Instead, Lawrence was defiant, and witty, a few hours later on her Facebook, thus confirming that the video did indeed depict her.

"Look: Nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet. It was one of my best friend's birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun. I'm not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night."

And, P.S., "that's not a bra it's an Alexander Wang top and I'm not gonna lie, I think my dancing's pretty good. Even with no core strength." She signed it: "Jen."

Few Hollywood stars know better than Lawrence the dark side of the internet: She was the victim of a 2014 online hack in which nude pictures of her (and dozens of other celebrities) were stolen and posted online. She called the theft a "sex crime."

So far, at least two men have been convicted and sentenced in connection with the case. But Lawrence rarely posts on social media as a result.

Her cheeky attitude collected some kudos on Twitter.

© 2017 WHAS-TV