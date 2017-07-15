Jennifer Lawrence holds Power of One Gala at Frazier

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A major fundraiser for the foundation of Louisville movie star Jennifer Lawrence took place last night at the Frazier History Museum.

Earlier in the week, the “Hunger Games” star had a slumber party at the museum with some lucky kids who got to meet the superstar and get autographs or take pictures.

Money from Friday’s Power of One Gala at the Frazier will go to the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation benefiting local charities.

The Frazier Museum's Andy Treinen sat down with Lawrence, who says she's just happy to be home.

“I'm just happy to be in Louisville. First of all, I'm so excited that we're housing this event and we have Francis Lawrence, who directed all of these movies, coming and the donors have been so generous and the support has been really overwhelming. I'm Just happy to be in my hometown,” Lawrence said.

The $1,000 gala ticket included a photo-op, cocktail party, viewing of the Hunger Games Exhibit and dinner.

