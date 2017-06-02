Jennifer Lawrence coming home for Power of One fundraiser

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Louisville's favorite hometown star will be back in the Derby City.

Jennifer Lawrence is hosting a benefit event at the Frazier History Museum where the Hunger Games: The Exhibition is currently on display.

The Power of One fundraiser will be July 14 and J-Law is bringing along the director of the movies as well as some other stars of the cast.

Tickets are a $1,000 and all proceeds benefit the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation which supports children in the arts.

There will also be live music from Teddy Abrams and Linkin Bridge.

Tickets are on sale now at fraziermuseum.org

If you haven't checked out the Hunger Games: the Exhibition, it's still on display at the Frazier but for a limited time.

