Jeffersonville's Heritage Festival cancelled

Cancelled rubber stamp (Photo: arcady_31)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- Jeffersonville's heritage festival, called Steamboat Nights, has been canceled due to the forecasted rain on Saturday. The decision was made early Wednesday morning.

There are no plans to reschedule the event.

The official statement from the Jeffersonville Parks Department states, "For the safety of our vendors, the public and our sponsors, Steamboat Nights 2017 is canceled. We have been monitoring the weather forecast and have been in touch with local news forecasters to gain all the information possible as to how Hurricane Harvey will affect our area this upcoming weekend. We look forward to making this event even bigger and better in 2018! Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those families and first responders that reside in the Houston, Texas and outlying areas affected by this storm!"

© 2017 WHAS-TV