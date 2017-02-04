Jeffersonville woman found safe after missing since Wednesday

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) - Her family feared for the worst, but they are now celebrating her safe return. Jeffersonville police said Lindsay Wager, 23, was found alive Saturday evening. Out of respect for the family and their privacy, police are not releasing the details of where or how she was found.

She had been missing since Wednesday. The suspicious circumstances surrounding her disappearance left family and police concerned for her safety.

When Wager’s family didn't hear from her for a couple days, they started looking for her everywhere.



"Her mother who was searching for her found her car in a public parking lot here in downtown Jeff apparently where she likes to come down and walk,” Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Todd Hollis said. "They found her belongings still in the car and one of her shoes outside the car, some distance away, which they confirmed is what she was wearing when she was last seen.”



It had all the makings of a story we hear too often.



"Based on those circumstances, our concern was for her safety,” Hollis said. “A person who we know is last seen by themselves, and people don’t leave their cellphones and their personal belongings generally. Then, when you find parts of their clothing they were wearing, especially in the wintertime, outside their vehicle, that does make you concerned.”

The family filed a missing person's report and called police, but others also stepped in to help.



"There's a couple of local restaurants and establishments that have security video. They were coming in to check their video to see if she had come past their cameras. So, we were getting a lot of cooperation from the people around here,” Hollis said.



Around 5:30 Saturday night, after three days of no signs of Lindsay Wager anywhere, she was found alive. It was the outcome everyone prayed for, but feared may not happen.



"We're just really glad that this ended well,” Hollis said. “She has been found safe, and we’re relieved about that.”

Wager’s family said they want to make sure the police and the community of Jeffersonville know how much they appreciate their help during these last few days.

