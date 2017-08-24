Jeffersonville first responders bring back medals and memories

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) - We may be a few years away from the next Olympics, but Kentuckiana is now home to a few more medals. Two firefighters and a police officer from Jeffersonville are to thank for the new hardware after competing in the World Police and Fire Games.

These games happen every two years and really are considered to be like the Olympics for first responders from all over the world. It brought together more than 8,000 athletes from 65 countries.

Firefighters Josh Stith and Amy Wolfe and police officer Drew Lydon represented not only Kentuckiana, but the entire country.

This was the third round for Stith who dominated in his three wrestling events.

"Three more medals so that helped,” Stith said.

Stith brought home two bronze medals as well as a silver one, bringing his total count to nine medals from his three times at the games.



This was the second go around for firefighter and weightlifter Amy Wolfe. She competed in the bench press and push-pull events. Wolfe brought home the gold last time and continued the trend yet again, even setting new world records.

"It's an incredible feeling to know all of your hard work paid off. We went out there to accomplish a task, and that's what we did,” Wolfe said.

Police officer Drew Lydon got his first taste of the games this year, diving in head first.

"I was in the Toughest Competitor Alive. It's 8 events in one day,” Lydon said. “It’s like why are we throwing an adjective on it? Can’t we just call it an octatholon or something?”

Lydon placed 6th overall, beating out every other American in his age group.

"You know, you're competing against people from other countries who may or may not speak English and different types of athletes, police and firefighters from all over the world, and it's kind of surreal,” Lydon said.

With the 2017 games in the books, all three of these amazing athletes are already looking ahead to 2019.

"We're coming to win. So, they might beat us, but they're going to have a fight on their hands,” Stith said.

It’s a promise they'll no doubt fulfill while taking the time to enjoy the present.

"We've had people approach us that we've never met before that have just congratulated us on our win and told us how proud they were. It's a great feeling to come home with medals around your neck, but just the overwhelming support we've received from everyone, that's what's important to us,” Wolfe said.

