Jeffersonville Fire Department making heat related adjustments

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- With dangerous summer temperatures, the Jeffersonville Fire Department is making some adjustments to its normal routines to keep their men and women safe.

No matter the conditions, no matter the time of day, firefighters answer the call. But with high temperatures and heavy gear, easily weighing 60 pounds, the Jeffersonville fire department has made a few adjustments.

Captain TJ Keisler said, “Any working out, probably not outdoors keep it to a minimum just so you can save yourself and not be exerted when you're outside if we have to go out there. This gear adds an ungodly amount of heat inside. The mom drill that we did, I could feel the temperature rising and the sweat immediately start to come on, it adds a lot of extra heat having this gear on plus the heat of the building being out on a structure fire or even a car scene with a wreck, being out on the asphalt.”

Firefighters are working out and training inside some days and have a portable tent that travels to a scene to keep them cool.

These are necessary additions for an essential service to the community.

© 2017 WHAS-TV