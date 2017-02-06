Jeffersonville business claims thousands in fake tolling charges

With more than 100 trucks in his fleet, CEO of Black Diamond Keith Duncan was prepared to pay about $100,000 a year in tolls for his business. (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- With more than 100 trucks in his fleet, CEO of Black Diamond Keith Duncan was prepared to pay about $100,000 a year in tolls for his business. But what he was not prepared for was the thousands of dollars in charges he says he racked up in the first few weeks of tolling that do not belong on his bill.

“They were charging us for vehicles that were not owned by us,” Duncan said.

Black Diamond is a pest control service in Jeffersonville. Duncan says his assistant noticed some glaring errors on his RiverLink bill with pages and pages of charges for vehicles crossing the bridges with out of state license plates or no plate numbers at all.

“Seven or eight different states, New Mexico, New York, Tennessee...” said Duncan.

Duncan also questioned why some of his vehicles were charged higher toll rates than expected, like $5 instead of $2. He called RiverLink to bring up his concerns but says he got no answer, literally.

“I hung up at two hours and 54 minutes, never talked to anybody,” Duncan said.

Duncan then sent one of his employees to the RiverLink office to try and get an answer in person but says they were told to fill out a dispute form for each individual charge.

“Not OK, not OK,” said Duncan.

That was not the response he was hoping for, so Duncan pulled his credit card from the account, his frustration boiling over.

“I'm going to have to hire someone just to police them and make sure they can do their job properly,” said Duncan.

So WHAS11 took what Black Diamond calls the false charges to Ohio River Bridges Spokesperson Mindy Peterson who says it was all one big misunderstanding.

“This business has been charged the correct tolls, what has caused some confusion is the statement and so we're working on that,” said Peterson.

Peterson says RiverLink looked into Black Diamond's disputes and says each charge is accurate, coming directly from the transponder. What's not accurate is the out-of-state license plates associated with some of the transactions. Peterson explains those invalid plates can appear on a bill because the roadside software cannot always get a clear reading of the vehicle.

“You have a lot of graphics on those vehicles, especially near the license plate so that optical character recognition was having a hard time picking the state,” said Peterson.

As for some of Duncan's trucks being charged more than expected, Peterson says even if a vehicle is registered under smaller dimensions for a smaller fee, things like a ladder or other equipment on top of a truck can increase those dimensions resulting in a higher charge.

Overall, she hopes the staff at Black Diamond and anyone else questioning charges on a toll bill will continue to bring concerns to RiverLink representatives while keeping in mind Kentuckiana is only a few weeks in to tolling and patience is greatly appreciated.

As for concerns over customer service, Peterson says RiverLink has hired more employees who are in the process of being trained to help cut back on wait times. She also recommends the call-back method where you can leave a message for RiverLink instead of waiting on hold for an answer.

