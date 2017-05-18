Jeffersontown students participate in in cardboard regatta (Photo: WHAS11)

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It wasn't your typical day in school for students at Jeffersontown High School as they competed in the 20th Annual Cardboard Regatta.

The students put their design skills to the test with cardboard and duct tape boats as part of the Computer-Aided Design and Drafting program at J-Town.

Students have spent the last year learning how to sketch, draw, design, and 3-D model.

With the exception of some specifications, they were allowed to let their imaginations run wild. Of course, that also comes with some trial and error.

