Jeffersontown Police officers are using social media to keep their community safe, with a daily Facebook post. They’re calling it the “9 p.m. Routine” and plan to post it every night around dark, to remind people to lock their cars and homes. (Photo: Facebook)

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Jeffersontown Police officers are using social media to keep their community safe, with a daily Facebook post. They’re calling it the “9 p.m. Routine” and plan to post it every night around dark, to remind people to lock their cars and homes.

He said an uptick in car break-ins is the reason behind the post. It’s an increase they see every year when the weather gets warm.

When it comes to your home and your car, Jeffersontown Police Chief Ken Hatmaker's message is simple.

"Shut her down, if you will. Gets things ready for the evening,” Hatmaker said.

He said it’s as easy as locking your front door, your garage door and, most importantly right now, your car door, to keep people out and your belongings safe.

Hatmaker said, "A locked door will slow them down and it may prevent them but an open door will pretty much guarantee the theft, and I hate to tell people to be that paranoid but those are the times that we live in."

The department started sending out the warning after a J-town high school student was charged with the theft of at least 23 cars. Some of the vehicles were stolen from J-town, and some were stolen with guns inside.

"Change is one thing, a cell phone being stolen is another, a gun in the hands of a criminal or an addict or both, that's a dangerous thing,” Hatmaker explained.

He said the culprits vary, including students, criminals, and drug addicts.

To keep his community safe, Hatmaker and his department are now doing something new—posting on Facebook to remind citizens to lock their doors. They announced the new routine on Tuesday night and plan to keep posting throughout the remainder of summer.

"If people need a gentle reminder to lock their car doors and put their belongings out of sight, this is an easy, effective way to do that,” Hatmaker said.

To get the daily reminders on your Facebook page, you have to “like” the J-town police department Facebook page here.

© 2017 WHAS-TV