Jeffersontown Police launch Operation Grinch Block to prevent theft

Police say they're looking for Richard Stilger and Michael Wilburn (Photo: Jorgensen, Jackelyn)

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) -- What's supposed to be the season of giving has turned into the season of taking in Jeffersontown.



“Recently, lots of trailers have been taken throughout not just Jeffersontown but the Louisville Metro area as a whole,” said Sergeant Steve Fisher with the Jeffersontown Police Department.



Jeffersontown Police has launched Operation Grinch Block, where they are upping patrols to be on the lookout for stolen belongings after stacks of police reports involving theft have hit the area.



“It needs to be done and I'm sure J-Town Police will do a great job,” said Mark Hinton.



Hinton fell victim to one of these thefts earlier this month when his personal trailer was stolen from Technology Plus, where he works.



“They had no problem taking the locks off by using bolt cutters, had no problem with the whole awareness of coming in on the site, with security cameras and stealing the trailer,” he explained.



Police say they're looking for Richard Stilger and Michael Wilburn in connection to the crime. Police said it was an off-duty officer who helped crack the case when he thought he spotted the same truck that was caught on Technoloogy Plus surveillance video seen taking the trailer.



“The officer saw this particular truck and got the license plate number, with no tail gate, and that's how we figured out the truck essentially belonged to this person right here,” said Sgt. Fisher.



The trailer is back in Hinton’s possession with new locks on it. Sergeant Fischer said that’s a rare outcome. He explained that the chances of actually finding a stolen item and getting it back are only 5% nationwide.



“I didn't think I would ever see the trailer again, so it really was just a great thing to happen,” said Hinton.



Sgt. Fisher said he hopes Grinch Block will keep more officers patrolling Jeffersontown in an effort to find more stolen belongings.

Sgt. Fisher said Stilger and Wilburn are likely trying to sell tools and asks anyone who may have bought tools from them to call the Jeffersontown Police Department or leave an anonymous tip at 574-LMPD.