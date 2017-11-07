Jeffersontown High School principal stepping down

Matt Kingsley (Photo: JCPS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The principal at Jeffersontown High School is stepping down.

Tuesday's announcement of the Matt Kingsley stepping down comes after an incident involving police officers at the school that happened last week. The Jeffersontown Police Department says there were three fights last week at the school and the student in that fight was arrested, that's when his brother reacted by attacking the officer.

The incident was caught on camera.

RELATED: Parents consider transferring students after Jeffersontown incident

Assistant Superintendent Michelle Dillard will be in charge of the day-to-day operations of the school until an acting principal is named.

The following is the letter Kingsley sent to the parents of students on Tuesday:

"November 7, 2017 Dear Jeffersontown High School Families I wanted to let you know that effective this afternoon, I will no longer be serving as principal of Jeffersontown High School. I requested a voluntary demotion to serve as an assistant principal in the district. Assistant Superintendent Michelle Dillard will be in charge of the day-to-day operations of the school until an acting principal is named. Once an acting principal is named, the search for my permanent replacement will begin immediately. I want you to know that I am thankful for the time I spent with your families and I value the time I've served as your principal. I've grown personally and professionally and I appreciate your friendship and support. The teachers, staff, and students at Jeffersontown are amazing, and I am a better person because of my time here at Jeffersontown High. Please know that I will always be a cheerleader for our school and your students. Sincerely, Matt Kingsley Jeffersontown High School Principal"

© 2017 WHAS-TV