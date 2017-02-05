WHAS
Jefferson Memorial Forest offering Valentine's Day hike

February 05, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Pull out your hiking boots and get ready for the upcoming JMF Valentine's Day Hike.

On February 13 and 14 you can experience a candle-lit hike at Jefferson Memorial Forest.
 
The hike ends with a view of Louisville’s lights from the scenic manor house.

Couples will enjoy hot beverages, hors d’oeuvres and desserts and the warmth of an open fire.

Reservations are $35 and must be made by Tuesday, February 7.

For more information click here.
 

