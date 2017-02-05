Jefferson Memorial Forest offering Valentine's Day hike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Pull out your hiking boots and get ready for the upcoming JMF Valentine's Day Hike.
On February 13 and 14 you can experience a candle-lit hike at Jefferson Memorial Forest.
The hike ends with a view of Louisville’s lights from the scenic manor house.
Couples will enjoy hot beverages, hors d’oeuvres and desserts and the warmth of an open fire.
Reservations are $35 and must be made by Tuesday, February 7.
