Jefferson County Court clerk indicted in theft scheme

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Jefferson County District Court clerk has been indicted in a theft and cover-up scheme targeting public money.

A grand jury has decided there was enough evidence against Tiffany Calhoun to move to trial.

Calhoun was a deputy clerk in Jefferson District Court. She is accused of pocketing traffic court money and then changing the records to cover it up.

She’s accused of stealing hundreds of dollars in fines and court costs collected from defendants in traffic court.

Police say Calhoun entered false information into the computer system to cover up the theft.

