Jefferson County Attorney asks for delay in parking meters at Waterfront Park

Parking near the waterfront

The Jefferson County Attorney has asked for a delay in getting parking meters for Waterfront Park.

Several Metro Council members have voiced their disagreement with the recent approval to start charging three-dollars to park in the Park's lots Wednesday through Sunday.

Mike O'Connell heard the pleas and wants to review the decision.

The Waterfront Development Council members say they voted to impose the fees to offset a loss in state funding.



