Jeff. High School student in court today for molestation charges

Michael Begin is accused of molesting children.

A Jeffersonville High School student is expected in court today, accused of molesting young girls at school and in childcare.

18-year-old Michael Begin is facing an additional 20 charges of child molestation, accounting for 17 alleged victims, ranging from 3 to 7 years old.

The prosecutor hopes the judge will send him to jail until trial.

Both Greater Clark County Schools and the YMCA are cooperating with police on this case, releasing statements last week emphasizing student safety.

Begin has not attended either school since his initial charges.

