Michael Begin is accused of molesting children.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) -- Disturbing new details were released in a molestation case out of Clark County, Indiana, involving little girls ages three to seven. The Clark County Prosecutor charged 18-year-old Michael Begin with 20 molestation charges.

Inside pre-school classrooms and elementary school libraries, police said Begin fondled 17 young girls.

"My heart goes out to the parents of these victims who obviously have to be very, very upset and concerned for their children,” Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said.

Begin, a Jeffersonville High School student was first arrested when two six-year-olds told their parents he touched their "private parts" last October.

Since then 15 other girls have come forward. Some of the alleged abuse was caught on surveillance camera.

The alleged abuse happened between September and October of last year at the YMCA, where Begin was employed and Thomas Jefferson Elementary School. He worked as a teacher's assistant through an early childhood education program.

"It’s not unusual in child molesting cases for individuals who desire to do that, to intentionally place them self in situations where they have access to young victims, in his situation he put himself in a position where he had authority or access to these young victims,” Mull said.

The school district released a statement that said, "The district has done its due diligence to make sure procedures are in place for the program and we've had many students participate over the years that have positively represented the program."

The YMCA sent a statement to WHAS11 that reads, “The safety and well-being of our children is our top priority, and we are fully cooperating with the authorities. As soon as the allegations emerged, we immediately suspended the employee and reported the incident to the authorities. The employee was terminated once the investigation began. As always, we continue to evaluate policies and procedures to maximize the safety of those we serve.”

Mull said some of the young victims could be called as witnesses in court, if the case moved to trial. That’s something that has parents concerned.

"Over the last two days I have spoken with over 20 parents of these children letting them know what's going on, and what they can expect to happen in the immediate future over the prosecution of this case,” Mull said.

Mull said Southern Indiana has never seen a molestation case like this one with so many victims allegedly abused in such a short period of time.

He said he will request a lengthy prison sentence for the suspect, although it’s unlikely he gets the maximum sentence of more than 200 years.

Begin is expected in court first thing Monday morning. Mull will request he is taken into custody until his trial.

