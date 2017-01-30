JCPS working to reduce overcrowding at Crosby Middle

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Alleged drunk driver hits 9 pedestrians
-
New charges against suspect in deadly crash
-
Double murder convict to begin sentencing
-
Jackson Co. woman dies in I-65 crash
-
Dozens hold demonstration at Louisville airport
-
First Alert Storm Team: Sunday night weather
-
Louisville church holds prayer service for refugees
-
Pastor protesting opening of liquor store
-
Caregiver in assault video arrested
-
President Trump's immigration orders
More Stories
-
Rally for American Values draws thousandsJan 30, 2017, 10:26 p.m.
-
Acting AG fired after refusing to defend Trump's…Jan 30, 2017, 9:34 p.m.
-
Judge: Deadly crash suspect a 'danger to the community'Jan 30, 2017, 8:40 p.m.