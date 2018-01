Jefferson County Public Schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Jefferson County Public Schools are showing their support for Marshall County High School, a week after the tragic school shooting.

Officials encourage their students and employees via Twitter to wear blue Friday to stand in solidarity with the school.

Employees and students districtwide are encouraged to wear blue and orange Friday as we stand #MarshallStrong with Marshall County High School. pic.twitter.com/dEDN9WF2CO — JCPS (@JCPSKY) January 30, 2018

© 2018 WHAS-TV