JCPS to open bus hotline Monday for transportation needs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The start of the school year is just a few days away for students and Jefferson County Public Schools has opened their hotline to help parents with transportation questions.

On Monday, parents can dial 485-RIDE to obtain information about their child’s bus number and help locate stops close to their home.

The line will be open on Aug. 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Aug. 15 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Aug. 16 at 6 a.m. until the all routes are completed.

For parents who are tech savvy, JCPS offers their JCPS Bus Finder tool.

