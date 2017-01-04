JCPS to make call on school early Jan.5

Jefferson County Public Schools

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WHAS 11)--One concern many people have is how schools are preparing to handle winter weather conditions.

JCPS Chief Operating Officer Michael Raisor says the district has been working closely with the National Weather service for the past 24 hours and will continue to consult with weather experts through the evening and into the early morning hours.

Raisor says the goal is to make a call by 5 a.m. to give everyone ample notice.

He says the big challenge here is that the snow isn't supposed to start until after the morning commute so they'll have to make a dry-ground decision.

The district is already pre-treating the bus compounds and laying salt in school parking lots so that if school is on, they'll have a head start.

Of course, the deciding factor is always the safety of the students and whether they can get kids to and from school.

Raisor says with a district this large that uses around 900 buses, they have to make a call that keeps all areas safe, even if main roads seem ok the secondary ones may not be.

Raisor says they tend to air on the side of caution with these calls.

Once the decision is made early tomorrow morning, families will be contacted and information can be found on the JCPS website and the app.

Again, the timing of this snowfall is tricky because it's supposed to happen during the day and when it starts overnight it's always easier.

Even if school is on Jan.5, there's a chance the early childhood programs can still be canceled.