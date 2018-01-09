JCPS to improve Head Start program after review

JCPS (Photo: WHAS11)

The Jefferson County Public School district is in the process of improving its Head Start program after a review from a division of the US Department of Health and Human Services.

The district gave updates on the program at Tuesday's board meeting at Van Hoose Elementary.

That review, released last fall, highlighted situations of child abuse by some staff members. According to the review, teachers were accused of hitting, tossing, and force-feeding students.

WHAS was the first to share the story of the report.

In response, JCPS came up with its own corrective action plan that includes more in-service training for staff and better teacher accountability.

Since the plan was implemented, the director of the child care center says there has been a decrease in the number of reports filed by teachers. The district is required to produce a quarterly report that will be sent to the national office of Head Start for review.

JCPS also plans to roll out other improvements throughout the year.



