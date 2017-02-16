JCPS to host transportation job fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--If you're looking for a job, JCPS is trying to fill several positions on its transportation team.
The district is hosting a job fair at the Vanhoose Education Center which is on Newburg Road.
Officials will be taking applications for bus drivers, bus monitor positions, and special needs assistants.
Starting pay for a bus driver is $16.70 an hour.
No previous experience required.
The job fair is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Feb.16.
