JCPS to host transportation job fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--If you're looking for a job, JCPS is trying to fill several positions on its transportation team.

The district is hosting a job fair at the Vanhoose Education Center which is on Newburg Road.

Officials will be taking applications for bus drivers, bus monitor positions, and special needs assistants.

Starting pay for a bus driver is $16.70 an hour.

No previous experience required.

The job fair is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Feb.16.

