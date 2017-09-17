JCPS to host transportation job fair Sep. 20

Over the past few weeks, JCPS bus drivers were asked to fill out a five-question survey and return it to Teamsters Local Union No. 783. (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Jefferson County Public Schools are looking for some great candidates to join their transportation team.

The district plans to hold a job fair on Sep. 20 to fill a variety of positions.

Officials say they will be accepting applications for bus drivers and bus monitors with starting pay for full-time drivers at $16.70 an hour.

You must be at least 21-years-old and have a valid driver’s license.

The job fair will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the CB Young Jr. Building located at 3001 Crittenden Drive.

