JCPS teaming up with UofL to improve student behavior

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- JCPS is teaming up with the University of Louisville to help teach young students how to behave in the classroom and keep those lessons for the rest of their school careers.

The study, which gives students one-on-one time with a behavior coach, is the first of its kind and is funded by the U.S. Department of Education.

Thebehavior coaches work with four-year-old students to see whether they keep up the good behavior after pre-school and into kindergarten.



"We really focus on using positive reinforcement, what we want to see them doing versus negative attention when their misbehaving,” said Blake Skidmore of the Kent School of Social Work.

The research includes a control group of four-year-olds that aren't meeting with behavior coaches.



Some teachers say they have already seen a difference in their student's behavior.



