JCPS teacher stars in classroom and commercial

LOUISVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) - Teachers have talents that stretch far beyond the classroom, but those don't always get the attention they deserve. That's about to change for a JCPS teacher who will soon show up outside of school for many of his students.

Jordan Price became a drama educator at Lincoln Elementary three years ago.

“It’s the energy of the kids. The kids bring so much,” Price said. “We end up creating some really awesome things in the classroom.”

It’s a career he considers a calling, getting the chance to empower students with a not so standard subject.

“Kids who have a really hard time in the classroom picking up the reading and the mathematics and the things that traditionally were the important subjects in education, they express themselves so many other ways,” Price said. “That’s really their platform to shine even if the classroom is not.”

The acting aficionado spends his time making sure his students are front and center, but he’s now stepping into the spotlight. Mr. Price is the latest and greatest to star in a national commercial for Louisville-based Long John Silver's. The spots are running for “Talk Like a Pirate Day” on September 19 and feature several local kids, including Price’s daughter, Billie.

"I don't know where she gets it from, but she is very dramatic,” Price said.

Price was asked by a friend to take on the role, but he initially thought her request was for a more expected position.

“She had approached me and said hey, how are you at talking like a pirate? Her daughter’s birthday was coming up, so I was waiting for her to say hey, would you mind dressing like a pirate and walking around or every actor’s nightmare,” Price said. “Trying to stay in character with a bunch of kids who just want to pop balloons. Yeah, it’s perfect.”

Upon getting the gig, Price fully embraced the role from head to toe.

“Before I knew it, I was in full pirate garb, putting on my pirate voice, and teaching kids how to talk like a pirate. Guyliner, it’s a term, yeah. I embrace the guyliner,” Price said. “It was so much fun. There were a few set lines that we knew we had to say, but it was just us getting to play in front of the camera. Kids say the darndest things. You never know what’s going to come out of their mouth and what their reactions to me were going to be like.”

Price said he learned a lesson or two along the way, too.

"What am I doing? Why does my voice sound like that? Oh, I should've snarled a little bit more,” Price said. "Aw, that kid was so funny. I should never act with kids because I will always be upstaged.”

It's always a strange phenomenon for a kid to see a teacher outside of class.

"Yeah, yeah, they're going to be like why are you on my TV? What are you doing on the computer? You're supposed to live in that classroom,” Price said.

It’s even crazier when he shows up on a student’s screen.

"They're not going to recognize me though. That's fine. I can still go out in public. I don't need to go all paparazzi style with the sunglasses and hats. It's cool,” Price said.

Price is happy to play this part and then return to his regular role, which is a feeling very much shared by his matey.

"My wife wasn't a fan of the look anyway,” Price said.

To see Price and the new videos check out Long John Silver’s social media on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

Customers can participate in “Talk Like a Pirate Day” on September 19 at participating Long John Silver’s restaurants across the country. They have the chance to earn one free Deep Fried Twinkie™ by trying out their best pirate speak at the restaurant on September 19.

© 2017 WHAS-TV