JCPS superintendent: Investigation continues into teen's bus death

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio says they are still investigating the incident that left a teenager dead on Monday, July 31, but he believes everyone followed protocol.

On Monday a 16-year-old jumped off a JCPS school bus and was then hit by the bus.

“An investigation is still going on, we're looking into everything that happened. We want to be thorough about it. We want to make sure that all policies were followed. It clearly looks like adults did everything possible to assist the child,” Pollio said.

Pollio added that several adult supervisors were on board at the time.

The teen and other students on board were part of Uspiritus, a non-profit facility for children who have been abused, neglected, or suffer from mental health needs.





