JCPS superintendent forum tackles several issues, including safety (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- From the auditorium of Louisville's Central High School, a discussion on school safety following the deadly Tuesday shooting at Marshall County High more than 200 miles away.

"I have grown very passionate about this school district," said Dr. Mike Raisor, the district's chief operations officer.

Raisor and acting superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio, the two candidates in the running for the superintendent job, took questions from students and parents about their goals for JCPS.

Both taking an opportunity to talk security while also hinting at the possibility of more training.

"In my time at JCPS, I've had interactions and trainings with the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, the US Secret Service. They are training us and equipping us in best in class tactics to keep kids safe," Raisor said.

"We will always look at what best practices nationally and implement those practices. And if that requires we take a look at it, more training, we'll do that and give it to our school staff," Dr. Pollio told WHAS11.

Security is also a top concern for parents like Laiesha Allen, who has four children in JCPS schools. "Anytime they are not with me, I'm concerned and I want to make sure they are safe and all of the same safety procedures I do with them are taken," she said.

Raisor and Pollio also promise to look closer at the role of school resource officers and how they play into keeping the peace.

"Right now, we are taking a deep dive in the way other districts do things around school resource officers. Actually look at other districts, traveling to other districts to see what happens because I feel like we've fallen a little behind on how we use them," Dr. Pollio said.

JCPS will hold three more forums next week. They all start at 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 29

Gheens Auditorium

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Ballard High School

Thursday, Feb. 1

Pleasure Ridge Park High School

The JCPS Board of Education is expected to formally interview Pollio and Raisor in mid-February and make a final decision on a permanent superintendent by March 1.

© 2018 WHAS-TV