JCPS students kick off Black History Month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--The sculptor Ed Hamilton was born and still lives here in Louisville.

He was presented with highlights about him by some second graders at Breckenridge-Franklin Elementary.

It's part of the school's celebration of Black History Month.

JCPS Chief Academic Officer Dr. Lisa Herring joined the students on their morning announcement show to help kick off the celebration.

Throughout this month, students will highlight famous African Americans throughout history and present them on the show.

Staff says it's one of the most important lessons for the kids.

Other district leaders and people from the community will be stopping by the school all month to read to the students and talk about their own experiences overcoming barriers.

(© 2017 WHAS)