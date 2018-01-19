Sarah Trevino

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Jefferson County High Schools graduates students multiple times a month, but it isn’t the traditional route. For Sarah Trevino, that was a good thing.

The cap on tight, tassel ready to be turned, Trevino was ready to take on her high school graduation.

But this graduate didn’t walk across a stage. Instead, she walked through her teachers.

It isn't traditional, but nothing about the end of her high school experience has been.

Trevino transferred out of Eastern High School at the end of her junior year.

"She would have finished but it would not have been a good dynamic, getting her to that point," her mother, Rebecca Trevino, said.

Discovering learning difficulties in the traditional high school setting, her parents started seeking other options. Not graduating was not one of them.

The counselor suggested Jefferson County High School. The school offers an alternative learning environment to students who aren't succeeding in traditional high schools or those who dropped out and now want to get their diploma.

Rebecca Trevino said, "We saw hope. Because for a while there this traditional school environment wasn't working, a smart kid was failing."

The program is designed to get students to their diploma. They work through the same coursework they would at the other district schools, but on a different timeline and in a different environment.

There are standards but the standards may not apply to everyone because maybe you're not standard," Sarah Trevino said.

The program is not just for teenagers.

Assistant Principal Artie Dietz said, "It’s unbelievable when you meet a parent, here for orientation, to bring in their 18, 19-year-old that has dropped out and wants to come back to school, then you find out that the parent dropped out 20, 25 years ago. And they're sitting there and you can see the wheels spinning, and they're saying maybe this could be an opportunity for me."

An opportunity that transforms into an experience and when they complete it...it’s a win for everyone.

"Here we are. It worked. It actually worked”, Dietz said.

Sarah Trevino has been accepted to study art at Spalding, she starts classes next week.

Learn more about Jefferson County High School here.

