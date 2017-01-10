JCPS school board, official to talk about metal detectors in schools

JCPS (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The JCPS Chief Operating Officer will be talking to the school board about metal detectors at schools during a work session at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Jennifer Brislin, a JCPS spokesperson, says the conversation between Michael Raisor, chief operating officer, and the JCPS school board is purely informational at this time.

The board began discussing metal detectors in October.

“I am interested in hearing the pros and cons of anything that is a strategy or best practice for safety. I am open to hearing the pros and cons of that idea and any idea,” JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens said.

This comes after five local attorneys raised concerns about safety at JCPS in September. They believe metal detectors at middle and high schools in Jefferson County Public Schools is the next step in safety and security.

Their feelings were expressed in a letter addressed to Hargens.

“This is a demand letter for several things. We want to get a dialog going, number 2 we want some answers from JCPS,” attorney Scott Drabenstadt said.