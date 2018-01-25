JCPS response to Marshall Co. School shooting

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- JCPS is sending counselors to Marshall County High School to head up a team there.

Acting Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio also sent letters to families in his district with information and resources to help students cope with the shooting.

In part, Pollio says, "I want you to know that our school district stands with Marshall County and has offered any support it may need in the coming days to begin the healing process."

He also provides a link to resources saying, "We have trained counseling professionals in each of our schools ready to talk to you or your child at any time. We also know you may need information that can help when talking with your child at home."

Dr. Pollio and Dr. Michael Raisor will be part of a forum tonight as the final two candidates for Superintendent of JCPS at Central High School. Questions about safety likely to come up.

